WWE Tag Team Announced For Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XI

While the alliance between AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL, STARDOM, and Ring of Honor remains the most noteworthy partnership in wrestling, especially coming off Forbidden Door weekend, WWE has started to develop partnerships of their own. Though TNA has been the most notable ally of WWE in 2024, with the two sides exchanging talent since Jordynne Grace appeared in "NXT" back in May, WWE has also linked up with Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, something they're looking to strengthen for Bloodsport XI coming up in July.

Advertisement

Taking to X on Monday evening, Barnett announced that WWE tag team The Creed Brothers, Brutus and Julius, would be part of Bloodsport XI. No opponents were announced for the duo, and it was left unclear whether they would be teaming together or working singles matches, though it will likely be the latter as there have been no tag team bouts in Bloodsport history so far.

From the amateur wrestling mats, to the ring of @WWENXT, this pair of brutes are now storming their way to Bloodsport mat. Brutus and Julius Creed are coming to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XI. Get your tickets while they last – https://t.co/8RHBkRwkdg pic.twitter.com/D5RSDfOPX4 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) July 2, 2024

Advertisement

The Creeds join Shayna Baszler in representing WWE at Bloodsport XI. While this will be the Creed's first Bloodsport, it will be the second for Baszler, who kicked off the working agreement between WWE and Barnett this past WrestleMania weekend, when she took part in Bloodsport X. Accompanied by tag team partner Zoey Stark, Baszler was able to pick up a victory over TNA star Masha Slamovich.

After a strong run in "NXT" that saw them hold the NXT Tag Team Championships, the Creeds were called up to "Raw" in October 2023, alongside long-time Diamond Mind stablemate Ivey Nile. After a steady presence in the latter half of 2023, the Creeds have sparingly appeared on "Raw" this year, wrestling only five matches on TV. The duo, and Nile, were recently seen approaching Chad Gable, hinting at an alliance between the two sides.