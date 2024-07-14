WWE Star Spotted Backstage At Marigold's Summer Destiny Event

In her return to Japan, IYO SKY earned an impressive victory over Utami Hayashishita at Marigold's Summer Destiny event. According to a new report, though, SKY wasn't the only WWE Superstar marking a return to her homeland that night.

Per Fightful Select, SKY's Damage CTRL stablemate Kairi Sane also flew to Tokyo for the event in an effort to support SKY and visit some of her former peers as well. The relationship between SKY and Sane extends back more than a decade, as both previously acted as regular fixtures in the all-women's promotion of STARDOM. Sane and SKY were again reunited under the umbrella of WWE in 2018, and later 2023, when Sane reappeared at the 2023 Crown Jewel PLE and simultaneously aligned herself with the Damage CTRL stable. There is no word on if Sane will appear on-screen for Marigold in the future.

Photos of Sane attending the Summer Destiny event have since surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), revealing other reunions with the likes of Rossy Ogawa and Natsumi Showzuki. In the case of Ogawa, his connection to Sane has spanned 13 years, beginning at Sane's early training days with STARDOM. Before leading the recently-birthed Dream Star Fighting Marigold, Ogawa notably served as STARDOM's co-founder and long-time head producer.

Sane's relationship with Showzuki is also rooted in STARDOM, as the two previously reigned as the Goddesses of STARDOM Champions from April to June of 2013. Fast forward 11 years, and Showzuki is now the first ever Marigold Super Flyweight Champion. This distinction developed after Showzuki defeated Misa Matsui in the championship tournament finals at Marigold Summer Destiny. Sane congratulated Showzuki on her achievement on X, writing "Congratulations Natchan. It was cool!!"