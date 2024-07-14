AEW Announcer Jim Ross Reveals He Recently Had Successful Surgery

AEW Broadcaster and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has unfortunately been dealing with ill health over the past few years, but the legendary broadcaster's health struggles have not been without good news and little victories.

"Wrist surgery successfully done," Jim Ross wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Healing continues." It is not clear why the WWE Hall of Famer needed surgery.

Just weeks ago, JR had been in the Emergency Room for an overnight stay after shortness of breath but has since returned to the broadcast booth. JR managed to make the trip to Long Island for June's Forbidden Door PPV event, where he called some of the headlining matches. Before that, he'd attended and called matches during AEW's Revolution PPV in March, which saw the retirement of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sting. There is no word on whether JR will be in attendance for AEW's next PPV, All In which takes place in Wembley Stadium at the end of August.

Initially brought in to be the proverbial voice of "AEW Dynamite," JR has since transitioned into a part-time role with the company as he deals with treatment for cancer and other health issues. The longtime broadcaster has already made it clear that once his AEW contract expires, he will likely not sign another, though would likely be working per appearance once his contract expires if working at all. JR says that he is recovering well from his many ailments and hopes to still call the bigger matches on AEW's PPVs when available.