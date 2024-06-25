AEW Broadcaster Jim Ross Provides Unfortunate Health Update

Last month, All Elite Wrestling's Jim Ross was admitted to the emergency room after concerns with his breathing arose. The long-time commentator later confirmed that he had come down with a case of influenza A, which required him to utilize an oxygen machine for a short period of time. Tuesday evening, Ross revealed that he was back in the hospital with a similar health issue.

Advertisement

"Another trip to the ER," Ross wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Difficulty breathing. Likely an overnight stay. I'll be ok. Let's fight!"

Another trip to the ER.

Difficulty breathing.

Likely an overnight stay.

I'll be ok. Let's fight! — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 25, 2024

As of this writing, there is no word on the extent of Ross' current condition. During his previous ER stint, Ross reportedly sustained a notable increase in his heart enzymes and heart rate, in addition to his diagnosis of the type A flu. Ross, now 72-years-old, has faced a number of other health concerns in recent years, including cancer, on his skin and his right hip, as well as a black eye stemming from a fall ahead of a June 2023 episode of "AEW Collision."

Advertisement

In March 2024, Ross announced that he had inked a one-year contract extension with AEW. Under this new deal, Ross is scheduled to provide commentary about once a month, specifically for AEW pay-per-view events. With Ross heading to the emergency room, though, it is unclear if he will be cleared to be on the call for the company's Forbidden Door PPV, which will emanate from Elmont, New York on Sunday, June 30. Ross's last on-screen appearance took place at AEW Dynasty on April 21.