Clarification On Rachael Ellering's AEW Status

A year after departing from Impact Wrestling, Rachael Ellering began making semi-regular appearances on Ring of Honor programming. Most recently, Ellering wrestled Skye Blue on the May 16 episode of "ROH on HonorClub." Ellering's contract status with ROH, as well as its sister company of All Elite Wrestling, was previously unknown, until a new report has now provided some clarification.

According to Fightful Select, Ellering inked a deal with AEW and ROH "quite some time" ago despite never receiving an official "All Elite" graphic. Ellering returned to ROH in June 2023 in a losing effort to then NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Willow Nightingale. In the months following, Ellering notably aligned herself with Leyla Hirsch and Maria Kanellis, with the former pairing racking up wins against the likes of The Renegades and team of Brittany Jade and Emily Hale. While Ellering has since distanced herself from Kanellis, she and Hirsch recently faced the duo of Queen Aminata and Red Velvet in a dark match prior to May 30 ROH television tapings.

As she continues her run on ROH, Ellering also seems to be eyeing a formal run in AEW as well. On the July 12 episode of "AEW Rampage," Ellering made her in-ring national television debut in a match against former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa. Rosa ultimately picked up the victory over Ellering, but after they both suffered a post-match attack at the hands of Deonna Purrazzo, Ellering vowed to have Rosa's back. There is no word on if this potential alliance between Ellering and Rosa will carry forth onto future AEW programming.

