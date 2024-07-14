Photo: AEW's QT Marshall Shows Off New Physique, Wins Bodybuilding Event

QT Marshall has always been known for his in-ring acumen and his ability to sculpt rookie athletes into professional wrestlers, but the former AAA Latin American Champion is taking on, and conquering a new challenge. Marshall revealed he placed first in the Classic Physiques Championships True Novice competition at the 2024 NPC Lenda Murray Classic in Atlanta, GA, though the former AEW star doesn't expect to pursue bodybuilding further.

Advertisement

"A year ago I decided to change my lifestyle. Today, I competed in my first (& most likely only) classic physique event today with a first-place victory," Marshall wrote, captioning a before and after photo of his new physique, as well as his medal and competition photos. "Life can be really fun if you let it."

A year ago I decided to change my lifestyle. Today, I competed in my first (& most likely only) classic physique event today with a first place victory. 🏅 Life can be really fun if you let it... pic.twitter.com/Mw7ViRtgFj — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) July 14, 2024

Marshall briefly left AEW in 2023 to pursue a career on the independent scene, but quickly rejoined the company earlier this year, taking on a solely backstage role as a producer. Marshall recently explained that he had to formally leave AEW so that he and the company could come to a more lenient agreement that would let him pursue interests such as Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling, which he operates with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes's sister Teil.

Advertisement

Wrestling and bodybuilding often have plenty of crossover, as former WWE Women's Champion Victoria started out as a bodybuilder, as did WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon even briefly founded a bodybuilding federation, in the sports-entertainment style of the WWE, called the World Bodybuilding Federation in the early 1990s.