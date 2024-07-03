Lisa Marie Varon: From Professional Body Builder To WWE Diva Victoria

Lisa Marie Varon has gone by many names and worn many hats within the professional wrestling world, and has solidified her status as a legend within the sphere. Going by Victoria in WWE, to Tara — short for Tarantula — in TNA/Impact Wrestling, the multi-time champion with the affinity for spiders entertained audiences across the globe for almost 20 years before her retirement from the squared circle in 2019. Varon hasn't gone quietly into the night following retirement, however, and stays active, with one-offs in the ring for both her former companies. She's also been heavily involved in the business world, though many of her efforts haven't quite worked out. According to her, it's always possible she'll be making one last run between the ropes. Varon led an athletic life from the very beginning, so that comes at no surprise to her fans.

The now 53-year-old former Diva was born in San Bernardino, California, the youngest of four children. Her three older brothers had a lot of influence on her athletic mindset, as all became amateur wrestlers, and her oldest brother even won a gold medal at the Pan American Games in the '80s. Varon herself wasn't immediately a wrestler, however, but was an active cheerleader in middle and high school, as well as dabbling in track and field. She was recognized by the National Cheerleading Association as an All-American during her senior year. Her cheerleading career paid off and she was chosen to cheer at the 1989 NFL Pro Bowl.

When she graduated high school, Varon studied biology at Linda University and was intent on becoming a doctor. While working at an eye and tissue bank for organ donation, Varon moved more into the athletic space to fund her education. That's where her journey to the then-WWF began.

