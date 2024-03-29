Whatever Happened To WWE Diva Victoria?

Lisa Marie Varon, known to WWE fans as Victoria, spent parts of seven years as a full-time competitor on the roster, utilizing her top-level athleticism and a trademark sinister side to wreak havoc on the rest of a women's division that was on the precipice of the "divas" era. Her accolades are impressive, with two WWE Women's Championship runs and outside recognition in the form of PWI Woman of the Year in 2004. But in 2009, Victoria disappeared from the WWE scene and sometimes, when a long-tenured talent departs from that bubble, the WWE Universe just assumes they've simply vanished into thin air.

In Victoria's case, though the name itself may have gone off to "Parts Unknown," she did anything but, quickly embarking on a successful career in TNA as Tara, and wrestling in several independent promotions under her real name for the next decade. Eventually, she'd return to WWE, albeit briefly, at the 2021 Royal Rumble, and also to TNA for a pair of one-offs, and her name (well, one of them anyway) often gets whispered about come WWE Hall of Fame time, though that hasn't yet materialized. But that's just what she was up to in the wrestling world. There is life (and work) outside of it after all.

From TV shows to multiple business ventures, from podcasting to some spicier content, Lisa Marie Varon/Victoria/Tara has done plenty since her full-time WWE stint ran its course. Let's dig in to see just what the master of the "Widow's Peak" has been up to.

