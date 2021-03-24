In honor of celebrating Women’s History Month, the panel on WWE’s The Bump interviewed the former two-time WWE Women’s Champion Victoria. The first thing discussed was her return to the company just two months ago at the Royal Rumble. Although she kept her return a secret, “The Vicious Vixen” couldn’t believe just how friendly and accepting the women’s locker room was towards her.

“I was nervous. I was like, do these girls really know who I am, or was I going to get the cold shoulder?” Victoria pondered just before her return at this year’s Royal Rumble. “I didn’t tell anybody that I was coming back. I didn’t even tell my family cause I just didn’t want it to leak.

“To get that embrace and warmth from all of the girls, holy moly! I knew a lot of these girls from the indie scenes, and to see them succeed…the caliber of the women’s division now, I feel sorry for the girls that are coming in trying to get a tryout or something like that. The bar is so high. It’s only going to get better.”

Not only were her competitors happy to see her return, but so were her fans across the nation. Victoria started to tear up when she spoke about the messages she received from new and long-time fans who’ve supported her work since her initial debut in 2002.

“A lot of fans filmed their reactions of me coming out at number 10, and they’re reactions and tears I was like, wow, this is so incredible,” she said with tears in her eyes. “Wrestling fans are super loyal. They’re on your side through thick and thin, even when you have bad times in your life. They’re always there to boost you up and stuff like that. I’m still on that high. It hasn’t gone down at all.”

Seventeen years ago, at WrestleMania 20, Victoria and Molly Holly would turn heads when they participated in the first-ever women’s Hair versus Title Match. On that night, Victoria prevailed over Holly, which meant that she was going to have to shave off Holly’s hair. Although they looked like bitter rivals on camera, Victoria says Molly Holly was one of a few who embraced her vision of women’s wrestling. She looks forward to Molly Holly’s induction ceremony in two weeks.

“She actually went to the office, and she wanted me to [be part of] the first hair versus title match in WWE,” she revealed. “And they asked her who do you want your opponent to be? And she was like, ‘I want Victoria.’ I was like, Oh, wow. I’m so flattered!’ She goes, ‘We have good chemistry.’ I was so honored to be in the ring.

“I love Molly Holly, you know, I’m so proud of her. She’s the one that gave me my finishing move, the Widow’s Peak. She saw it at an indie show and said, ‘Victoria, I have a finisher for you.’ That move made Victoria. She is just a giving person, and she’s one of those girls that’s too nice for the business. She’s not selfish; she is super giving. And I love her.”

One year before her iconic match with Molly Holly, Victoria found herself in the ring against Trish Stratus and Jazz for the Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 19, where Stratus prevailed over her. Victoria admits that this match alone was one of her favorites because it showcased just how barbaric women can be in wrestling if given the platform.

“That match is one of my favorite matches,” she exclaimed. “Everything was spot on. When I was in wrestling school, Jazz took me under her wing and taught me how to lead a match.

“I had some incredible matches – with weapons, the cage match with Lita and the hardcore matches with Trish. I’ve had some unusual crazy matches, which was an honor that they gave us the platform to do it. You know, they had confidence in us women; [they knew] we could pull it off.”

You can watch Victoria’s full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.