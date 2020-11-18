On today's episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman was joined by former two-time WWE Women's Champion and current GAW TV host Lisa Marie Varon. Varon has previously revealed that she pitched an idea to Vince McMahon to work with WWE rookies, and on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, she revealed she was considered for a coaching job in WWE, but the position was ultimately filled by someone else.

"I talked [to them] a long time ago when I got divorced, [and] I moved back to California," Varon recalled. "So I was living with my brother, Mike, and I was living out of boxes. I didn't want to unpack because they contacted me about possibly bringing me in as a trainer. And then I was calling, 'Hello guys. I'm living out of a suitcase. I have one suitcase here at my brother's house. Do I get an apartment? I can't invade my brother's family's home.' Even though they're open arms. 'You stay as long as you want,' but I'm an adult. I need my own place. I need to set out my stuff, and do I unpack?

"I finally called Fit Finlay. He goes, 'They already hired somebody for the training spot. They went with Sarah Stock,' which is a great choice. I love her. She's gonna be a future guest on our show, but I just wished I got a call back just to say 'Hey, we're going to go with somebody else. You can go ahead,' and then as soon as I got the call, I was moving in with Torrie Wilson in LA. I was on hold.

"I was like, 'Okay, It's been three months at my brother's house.' My brother's like, 'Have you heard back?' And I go, 'I called, but you don't be a nag.' But at the same time you're like, I need to move on. I need to know what my next chapter in my life is. Do I go out to LA? Do I stay near my brother's house? But I didn't get the spot. My feelings weren't hurt because I didn't get the spot. My feelings were hurt with 'well, I didn't even get a callback to say move on.' That's when I got the boo-boo face."

Varon worked for WWE from 2000 to 2009, just before the beginnings of the Women's Revolution in WWE. Hausman asked if Varon was jealous that she was not able to do the things that women are doing now like Hell in a Cell or main event WrestleMania.

"I'm not jealous or anything," Varon admitted. "I'm so proud because Trish, Lita and I, we had a cage match, we had a hardcore match, street fight, and we got to do unusual matches ourselves because of Fit Finlay. But to see it now, your like, 'Finally. See, these girls can work man, and they draw viewers too. It's not just the men. We're not just the icing on the cake.' In my generation, we're going, 'Oh, you want a bra and panties match? Let's do a really hard cutoff spot where they just start can't chanting, holy s--t. Even though we're in bra and panties, we're still going to have the best match ever.' We didn't like the fluff."

Hausman and Varon also discussed The Undertaker's retirement, with Varon pointing out that wrestlers shouldn't say they are "retired" because you know know when they'll come back. In 2019, Varon announced her retirement, and she discussed the possibility of returning to the ring.

"You never know. No, I'm not in talks with anybody," Varon assured. "It would have to be a good scenario not just for a cameo like being brought back or just walking down the hall you see Victoria back. 'Hey, have a good match.' I wouldn't come back for that."

Hausman also brought up AEW and the inexperience of many of its wrestlers in the women's division. He asked Varon if she would be open to joining AEW to help out the younger wrestlers in a veteran capacity.

"Well, I'm open to it. I've always wanted to be a trainer for the new kids, being an agent or something like that," Varon admitted. "I have a lot to give back I think. I learned a lot like going through a lot of mistakes in the business, what not to do on TV, that kind of stuff, and I think I have a lot of knowledge to share.

"I wouldn't be opposed to that, but I would have to open the discussion because traveling is -- I don't know if I can do four days a week again and have a normal home life. That's a tough part. You're sacrificing a lot to go back, so of course, it'd have to be financially viable and something I would enjoy, and I would have to see how the locker room is and see if I get along with everybody. I don't want to go to a miserable atmosphere. I still want to be in a positive atmosphere."

