The Tragic Side Of WWE Diva Victoria's Real Life

Former body building champion Victoria was a force to be reckoned with during her time in WWE from 2000 to 2009, and was a staple in rings across the globe for two decades. The real-life Lisa Marie Varon, also known as Tara in TNA a friendly face on the "Grown Ass Women" podcast, had a lengthy career in wrestling after meeting Chyna at a gym in Los Angeles and getting her start in the then-WWF as one of the women who followed The Godfather to the ring. She was referred to as the "head" of his female entourage before getting reps in the ring in the company's developmental territories and returning to the newly-rebranded WWE as Victoria.

Advertisement

Victoria would go on to win the WWE Women's Championship twice before moving on to TNA in May 2009, where she won her first Knockouts Championship that July. She would go on to win the company's top women's title four more times, as well as the Knockouts Tag Team Championship once, alongside Brooke Tessmacher. After leaving TNA, Victoria worked the independent scene from 2011 through 2019, but made appearances with WWE and Impact Wrestling (the once and future TNA) from 2021 to 2023. This period included an appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble match, marking her first appearance with the company in almost 12 years — though the event was held in front of an empty arena during the COVID-19 pandemic and the "ThunderDome Era" of WWE.

Advertisement

A legend in the business, Victoria was inducted into the Women's Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2024. However, it hasn't always been sunshine and rainbows for Victoria when it comes to both the wrestling business and her own work outside the sports entertainment sphere. She's gone through a few tragedies and uncomfortable situations in her life, locker room issues to gun-toting intruders.