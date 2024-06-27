WWE Diva Victoria Was Never The Same After Meeting This Wrestler

The master of the Widows Peak, the real-life Lisa Marie Varon, was known in WWE as Victoria for almost a decade. She initially got her start with the company as a member of The Godfather's entourage, but she quickly evolved into a demented, villainous character who would go face-to-face with the blonde beauties coming out of the Attitude Era. After training in WWE's developmental territories, it didn't take long for Victoria to win her first championship upon her return. She wasn't initially destined for the squared circle, however, and it was a chance meeting with the "Ninth Wonder of the World" that got her wrestling career started.

Victoria was always athletic. She was chosen to cheer at the NFL Pro Bowl in 1989. The California girl initially studied biology, then moved on to study medicine with the plan of becoming at doctor. While in college, she was also working at a Crunch Fitness in Los Angeles, where she met Chyna. Victoria spoke about their chance meeting during an interview with Chris Van Vliet in 2020.

Victoria revealed that the gym charged Chyna to get in the door, but she gave her a stack of guest passes for future workouts. She explained the gym franchise "didn't care" who anyone was, they had to pay to get in. They ended up taking a hip-hop dance class together, and Victoria told Chyna she had friends in the business, Trish Stratus and Torrie Wilson.

"She goes, 'Oh, are you a wrestler? You have a really good look for it'" Victoria explained. "I go, 'You know, I think I can do what Rob Van Dam does and Rey Mysterio.' Gymnastics and the flyer and that kind of stuff."