Ex-WWE Star Ronda Rousey Reveals What It'll Take To Get Her To Attend Another UFC Event

Former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has been away from the MMA world in recent years and she has discussed what would make her want to go back to UFC.

During a recent appearance on "Shak MMA," Rousey was asked if she would consider appearing at a UFC event. Rousey stated that she would rather take part in other activities than be in an arena full of people. She said, though, that she would be interested in getting involved if one of her kids showed an interest in the sport.

Advertisement

"I mean, it's just one of those things that, like, I don't really want to go to a stadium full of people for fun. I'd rather, like, be out on my farm or like on the beach or something else like that. I think [I] just have to have like a reason to go. I don't know, if my kids end up fighting or something like that, or someone I end up coaching, you know, ends up fighting, I would go," said Rousey.

Rousey added that she's no longer the person she was before and stated that she doesn't desire to know how fans would react to her return.

"It's like not really my scene anymore. When I was younger, I wanted to put on a hot dress and go to the fights and hang out with everybody, and I'm just, like, kind of like an old lady that just wants to sit at home and sip tea. Plus, I wouldn't want to go just to, like, [say] 'Oh, I wonder how people are going to react to me?' I would want to have like a reason to go or something. But we'll see, I'll play it by the ear."

Advertisement

UFC President Dana White had previously claimed that the UFC Hall of Famer would not return to the UFC as he said Rousey wants to be with her family.