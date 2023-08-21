Dana White Makes Strong Statement On Whether WWE Star Ronda Rousey Will Return To UFC

Before she was "Rowdy," or a WWE Superstar, Ronda Rousey was a UFC fighter, champion, and Hall of Famer. With Rousey teasing the end of her professional wrestling career, the logical question is whether or not she could return to the octagon in WWE's soon-to-be sibling company.

"There's no shot," UFC President Dana White told Sports Illustrated. "She's accomplished everything she set out to do."

According to White, Rousey's two goals in combat sports were to win a UFC Championship and a championship in WWE. The former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion, "WWE Raw" Women's Champ, WWE Women's Tag Team Champ, two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion, and 2022 women's Royal Rumble winner has done that and more.

"She's done it," White said definitively. "Now she's starting a family. Ronda has made so much money, and she's still making a lot of money in sponsorships."

Rousey last fought for UFC in December of 2016 and hasn't been seen in WWE since her loss to friend Shayna Baszler in an "MMA rules" match at SummerSlam. After the match, Rousey posted a cryptic message, questioning what she has left in wrestling.

White's quote aligns with earlier reports that Rousey was not considering a return to the octagon. Rousey and Baszler's feud was reportedly hurried along for SummerSlam, as Rousey had a "hard out" in her contract, which had to occur before WrestleMania 40 for reasons that have yet to be uncovered. Baszler and Rousey had been hoping to feud for a long time, as Baszler is the one that introduced Rousey to professional wrestling.