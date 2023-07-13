Update On WWE Star Ronda Rousey's Rumored Desire To Return To UFC

Ronda Rousey no longer holds ½ of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after her tag partner and longtime friend Shayna Baszler turned on her at Money in the Bank, effectively costing the duo their titles. Now, rumors are circulating that "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" may not be long for WWE anyway and could be contemplating a return to UFC. On Wednesday, bantamweight Chelsea Chandler told MMA Junkie "I've been hearing Ronda is coming back." Chandler didn't offer much more, but is there anything to it?

According to "not a wrestling journalist" Ariel Helwani, not so much. The MMA reporter tweeted earlier today that "Ronda Rousey is not considering a UFC comeback ... No truth to the rumors started yesterday."

Rousey's feud with Baszler is something she had always wanted to do, as the "Queen of Spades" is responsible for getting her into professional wrestling. But even just on the surface, a return to UFC feels a little farfetched. Putting the obviousness of a mega-payday aside, Rousey is 36 years old and hasn't competed in the Octagon since December 2016. In her last fight, she lost to Amanda Nunes by TKO in 48 seconds.

After beginning her MMA career with six consecutive victories, Rousey defended her UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship successfully six times, finishing each fight in the process. But in November 2015, Holly Holm broke that streak, and Rousey would lose again the following year before eventually finding her way to WWE.

In addition to her tag team triumph with Baszler, Rousey has also won the women's Royal Rumble and become a three-time Women's Champion during her time with WWE.