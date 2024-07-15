Booker T Explains Why He Won't Have Another Match With WWE NXT's Trick Williams

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and former NXT Champion Trick Williams know each other very well from "WWE NXT," but many fans might not know that they have shared the ring together. Williams has been asking for a match with Booker since the last time they faced off in the latter's Reality of Wrestling promotion, but Williams might have to put the brakes on his wish to fight the five-time WCW Champion, as Booker explained on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast that he has no intentions of getting back into a WWE ring.

Advertisement

"He's calling me out talking about he wants to have a wrestling match with me and I'm like, 'Man, that's not happening, you know what I mean?'" Booker said he is happy to give young talent advice, but is more than happy to be passenger and stay on commentary. With that said, Booker acknowledged that he is still in great shape, and is never going to fully retire.

"I'm definitely going to get back in the ring at some point in time and do something, but it's going to be here, Reality of Wrestling...or in Saudi, we can make that happen. Trick."

Booker's last big match was his cameo appearance in the 2023 men's Royal Rumble; however, he believes the 2023 match was a good way to cap off his WWE career. "That spot was a great swan song for me, doing it at that time. The fans were definitely...it was one of those unexpected entries, it was a moment and it's kind of hard to really create those moments and duplicate those kind of moments — replicate. So Rumble for me, I'm not looking to do any more Rumbles."

Advertisement

Please credit "Insight" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.