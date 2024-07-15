Ronda Rousey Describes WWE Personality As The 'Backbone' Of The Wrestling Industry

While Ronda Rousey has been critical of pro wrestling, the former RAW Women's Champion got quite an insight into the innerworkings of the business during her time signed to WWE. During a recent appearance on "SHAK MMA," Rousey explained why she believes that WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is the "backbone" of the industry.

Advertisement

"I feel like he's the absolute backbone of that industry, that people don't see the backbone — it's hidden underneath the body — but he's literally everyone's mentor." Rousey also claimed that every successful storyline in WWE has roots back to Heyman as well.

Rousey's praise for Heyman continued, going as far as proclaiming that the wrestling industry would be a shell of itself without the Hall of Famer. "They should be lucky to have his time because he could be spending that genius on anything else, but he spends 100% of his time and energy on the WWE."

Additionally, Rousey recently wrote a book, and in hindsight, recalled that Heyman had always encouraged her creatively, especially during their time in WWE. "He is the person that told me: you need to go and write your own story. And no one really saw me in that light before or had that kind of belief in me, and I didn't even have that kind of belief in myself."

Advertisement