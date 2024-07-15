Tony Schiavone Says Everyone Would Be A Millionaire With The Attitude Of These AEW Stars

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has been around a number of veterans during his lengthy career, and a few people haven't always had the attitude he would have liked. All wrestlers have egos, but some will let them get in the way of the interests of the promotion they work for. However, two people who currently work for AEW are the complete opposite of that in the eyes of Schiavone, to the point that on his "What Happened When?" podcast, he said that if everyone thought like these two men, everyone would be a lot better off financially.

"I say this 100 million times, if everybody in wrestling had the attitude of Edge [Adam Copeland] and Samoa Joe, we would all be millionaires," Schiavone said. "Never seen two guys with a better attitude in my life, just professional absolutely. That's not a knock on anybody else, but those are the two that come to mind. They're the best."

Both Copeland and Joe have been praised in AEW for their leadership skills in tough situations. Joe has received a lot of praise from those backstage, especially for his ability to play peacemaker in the backstage incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry at All In London. Copeland has also been seen as a leader and mentor in AEW, with his promo on the April 3 edition of "AEW Dynamite" seen as rallying cry after WWE took a number of shots at the company during the build-up to WrestleMania 40.

