Rhea Ripley Seems Ready For Tonight's WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley returned to confront Dominik Mysterio on the July 8 edition of "WWE Raw" following a lengthy hiatus due to an injury, ending the show on one mighty cliffhanger. For the time she was away, Liv Morgan not only captured her Women's World Championship, but also started moving in on Mysterio. Tonight will mark the next chapter in the ongoing love triangle, but Ripley seems excited to be back, as she took to social media ahead of tonight's episode to hype herself up.

Advertisement

"Monday night Mami," Ripley posted.

After last week's events, Ripley will most likely address the Mysterio and the state Judgment Day has been in since she left, as there have been some tensions within the group. Additionally, she'll likely directly address Morgan for not just moving on the things she holds closely, but also for strutting around with the championship she never lost. Morgan additionally made efforts to try and win over the rest of Judgment Day, and even made sure that Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh retained the WWE World Tag Team Championships.

Mysterio defended himself on social media last week, making a reference to the infamous Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky scandal, wherein the former U.S. President denied having an affair with her. Unfortunately for "Dirty Dom," things between him, Morgan, and Ripley will likely only become more complicated after tonight in order to drive the storyline further forward. Fans will likely not want to miss Ripley's appearance tonight, as she'll undoubtedly set the stage for her, Judgment Day, and most importantly, Morgan.

Advertisement