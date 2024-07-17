Matt Cardona Reflects On Career Satisfaction, Hunger

All things considered, Matt Cardona has had one hell of a wrestling career, most of it thanks to the last few years. While Cardona had an eventful decade plus long run in WWE as Zack Ryder, winning the Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Championships along the way, he was able to gain even more notoriety after his WWE release, thanks to runs in TNA, NWA, and the independent circuit, where he reinvented himself with his "Death Match King" and "King of the Indies" heel personas.

But for all the success Cardona has had, when asked last week on "Busted Open Radio" if he would be satisfied with his career if it ended tomorrow, he found himself to be torn on what the answer would be.

"Would I be satisfied? Yes," Cardona said. "I think I would be, in the sense that I'm grateful for it, and I'm proud of it. But I'm still hungrier than ever. And I think you guys can relate to that. The more you taste, the more you want. And I'm so grateful for everything I've accomplished. I'm grateful that I retired you [Tommy Dreamer] in the Meadowlands, I'm grateful that Bully put me through a flaming table in the ECW arena.

"But I want to accomplish more. There's a lot more goals that I have. But if it ended tomorrow, I would be satisfied. But at the end of the day, I'm not satisfied. So it's a yes and no. It really depends. I'm still hungrier than ever. I just turned 39, which in wrestling years is not old anymore. I feel like I'm in my prime in the ring, and my body feels as good as it ever did. So I'm really excited for the return, to see what could happen."

