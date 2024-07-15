Tony Khan Explains Why AEW Is 'Fortunate' To Have Will Ospreay

2024 has been a standout year for many performers, but many believe that AEW International Champion Will Ospreay has been the MVP so far. Despite not walking out of Forbidden Door with the AEW World Championship, Ospreay has quickly become one of the most popular stars in wrestling for his ability to put on top quality matches. Securing Ospreay to a long-term deal is something that AEW President Tony Khan is incredibly proud of, and during an interview with the "Battleground" podcast, he explained how important the Englishman has been both in and out of the ring.

"He's been such a breath of fresh air, we're really lucky to have Will Ospreay in AEW," Khan said. "He's such a blessing to this company. He's a great wrestler, and he's such a phenomenal leader in AEW also. Everybody really respects Will Ospreay, not only as the International Champion and a great pro wrestler, but a great mind for wrestling. He's stepped in and become a real leader in AEW, and also he's one of the best I've ever seen in this business in terms of his athleticism, his charisma, everything Will Ospreay brings to AEW, we're just so lucky to have him. We're so fortunate to have this great International Champion like Will Ospreay here."

Ospreay also had standout performances in NJPW, RevPro, and TNA Wrestling in the first two months of the year before his full-time arrival in AEW at the Revolution in March. Since then, he has gone from strength to strength, and will look to continue his incredible year this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" when he goes one-on-one with former AEW World Champion MJF.

