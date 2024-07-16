Photo: Natalya Shares Rob Schamberger Painting Of Uncle & Former WWE Star Owen Hart

As Owen Hart Cup season comes to a close, fans and wrestlers are still celebrating the legacy of the former WWE Intercontinental Champion 25 years after his tragic death at the age of 34. To that end, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Natalya, a niece of Hart's, now owns her own tribute in the form of a painting by wrestling fan and artist Rob Schamberger.

"It means everything to own this original piece of art," Natalya said on X (formerly Twitter), captioning a photo of the artwork. "Owen, King Of Harts, 1 of 1. Hand-painted by [Rob Schamberger}."

It means everything to own this original piece of art. Owen, King Of Harts,

1 of 1. 🖤👑

— Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 15, 2024

There's nothing specific on the photo Schamberger chose, but it appears to depict Hart in the mid-90s, possibly around the time he was challenging his brother, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, for the WWE Championship. Schamberger has painted many wrestlers, even having a segment on WWE's YouTube channel for a period of time called "Canvas 2 Canvas" which would show his various creations. Schamberger was also often part of WrestleMania weekend, even taking part in the WrestleMania Axxess before WrestleMania 38 in Texas.

Natalya recently signed a new contract with WWE, putting pen to paper just as her old deal expired in June. She had been teasing the possibility of becoming a free agent before she re-signed; her husband, TJ Wilson, was also reportedly keeping options open during her negotiations, as he's become a well-liked producer in WWE and his talents have been said to be sought by other promotions.