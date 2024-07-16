Pete Dunne Turns Heel, Attacks Former Brawling Brutes Stablemate Sheamus On WWE RAW

On Monday's "WWE Raw," after Sheamus defeated "Big" Bronson Reed, Reed attempted to attack him after the bell, but Pete Dunne interfered. Sheamus tried to shake the hand of his former Brawling Brutes stablemate, but Dunne left the ring instead. When Sheamus turned his back, however, Dunne attacked him from behind before shrugging his shoulders and allowing Reed to nail Sheamus with a Tsunami off the top rope. The decision seemed to signify a heel turn for Dunne and an imminent feud with Sheamus, possibly featuring Reed's involvement as well.

The segment was a follow-up from last week, when it was Dunne facing off against Reed and Sheamus saving him from a post-match attack, though Dunne didn't look happy afterward and refused to reunited with his one-time comrade. The storyline for Dunne appears to be the result of an injury suffered by his New Catch Republic partner, Tyler Bate, who was hurt during a match on "WWE NXT." Bate later posted on Instagram that he successfully had surgery after tearing a pectoral muscle completely off the bone; there is no timetable for his return.