WWE Star Tyler Bate Shares Injury Update After Successful Surgery

During Monday's edition of "WWE Raw," commentary informed the audience that Tyler Bate of New Catch Republic was dealing with an injury that will keep him out of action for an undetermined amount of time. Bate has now posted to Instagram, offering up some additional details on his status.

Posting a photo of himself with his left arm in a sling, Bate confirmed that he tore a pectoral muscle, with the tendon coming entirely off the bone. Bate underwent successful surgery on the injury yesterday, with some additional photos showing the former NXT UK Triple Crown Champion in his hospital bed.

"I'll be gone for some time while I recover, try not to miss me too much," Bate wrote. "I'm in good spirits and looking forward to seeing you all again soon, lots of love."

The injury came during the July 2 edition of "WWE NXT," which had Bate teaming up with Pete Dunne against Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. Near the end of the match, Bate could be seen holding his left arm in pain.

Though he's been with WWE for eight years, 2024 has brought new prominence to the former Mustache Mountain member, with Bate making his "WWE SmackDown" debut at the beginning of the year. Bate and Dunne soon took on the New Catch Republic moniker for their team and began making appearances across all of the company's shows. The duo even wrestled on WWE WrestleMania 40, taking part in the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, though they came up short.