Tyler Bate Makes WWE SmackDown Debut In Tag Match With Butch Of The Brawling Brutes

On the "New Year's Revolution" episode of "WWE SmackDown," fans were treated to the main roster debut of Tyler Bate, who arrived as Butch's mystery partner for a tag team match against Pretty Deadly. "The Big Strong Boi" lived up to his moniker while facing off with Elton Prince and Kit Wilson on his own, hitting a flying European uppercut and a standing Shooting Star Press. Bate also took Wilson for a ride with his patented spin, delighting the Vancouver fans. After Butch assisted Bate with his signature Tyler Driver 97, Bate scored the pin to earn his first win on the main roster.

Bate and Butch have a long history, as they were both part of the dominant stable British Strong Style in Progress Wrestling before their arrival in WWE. They would go on to become celebrated opponents in "NXT UK," with Bate defeating Butch to become the inaugural "NXT UK" Champion. The pair also had a critically acclaimed match at "NXT" Takeover: Chicago. As such, it's only fitting that Bate's main roster debut came alongside his longtime friend.

This was Bate's first televised match on either "Raw" or "SmackDown" — he had previously spent all seven years of his WWE career in "NXT" or "NXT UK." In April, reports suggested he was in line for a main roster call-up alongside Joe Gacy and Cora Jade, but none ended up as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. If Bate is now finally a permanent member of the "SmackDown" roster, his last "NXT" match will go down as a losing effort to fellow main roster member Dragon Lee for the "NXT" North American Championship on the December 12 episode. He might also serve as a replacement member of Butch's current stable, the Brawling Brutes, following Ridge Holland turning on Bate in November and seemingly moving full-time to "NXT."