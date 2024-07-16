Seth Rollins Attacks Drew McIntyre After WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Upholds His Suspension

Following a tirade that would make a pirate proud after WWE Money in the Bank, Drew McIntyre was suspended, and later took to social media to call "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce a "incompetent bald b****," which doubled his fine. However, following a request from McIntyre's nemesis, CM Punk, Pearce agreed to meet McIntyre in the ring this week and talk reinstatement, with the goal of signing Punk and McIntyre to a match for the upcoming SummerSlam 2024. Unfortunately for McIntyre, things didn't exactly go as planned.

McIntyre was initially contrite and seemed to own up to his actions, but when Pearce asked him to apologize to the two referees he'd harmed during his rampage, McIntyre's tone changed considerably. He demanded to know why he should apologize to the referees who had screwed him, ultimately taking them both out again. — this lead Pearce to announce that McIntyre was still suspended. McIntyre then got in Pearce's face and seemed to be physically threatening him, which is when Seth Rollins' music hit. Rollins ran into the ring, hit McIntyre with a few forearms and a superkick, and went for The Stomp, but McIntyre wisely rolled out of the ring, and security escorted him out.