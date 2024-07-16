AEW's Swerve Strickland Seems Excited For Impending Free Agency Of Former WWE Star

Back in April 2024, Cameron Grimes revealed to the world that he had been released from his WWE contract in an emotional video posted to his social media. Grimes, who stated that all he had ever dreamed about was to wrestle for the WWE, admitted that he had a fire lit underneath him when he found out the news, and vowed to make sure that WWE wished they had never let him go.

Grimes' 90 day non-compete clause is on the verge of expiring and it seems that the independent wrestling is ready to welcome Trevor Lee back with open arms, with the former WWE Superstar writing on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account "One week until I'm a Free agent." This post caught the attention of AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, who responded to the message with a cryptic message of his own.

Trevor Lee and the AEW World Champion have a long history with each other that stretches back decades. They have crossed paths on multiple occasions as opponents, facing off in companies like CZW, Wrestling REVOLVER, and AAW. They even joined forces for a tag team match in 2015 at an IWF event against The Young Bucks. They wrestled each other multiple times as Cameron Grimes and Isaiah Scott in "WWE NXT," with Grimes even knocking Scott out of NXT's Breakout Tournament in 2019 that Grimes reached the final of.

Lee has already been booked for a number of different wrestling events once his non-compete clause expires, with the likes of DPW, Black Label Pro, and wXw being some of his confirmed locations in the next few months.