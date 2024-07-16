Ric Flair Discusses Finish He Pitched For Sting's Final AEW Match, Reaction He Received

Ric Flair revealed a pitch he made for the end of Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution in March. Flair signed a multi-year deal with the promotion in November, joining "The Icon" in the final months of his wrestling career and making his last appearance during Sting and Darby Allin's tag team defense against The Young Bucks.

Flair told "Busted Open" about a pitch he had made for the finish, something that would have called back to their first match against each other over 30 years ago.

"I wanted those guys to have the same match," he started. "But at the end, instead of leaving me laying there like that, just keep me on the outside the whole time, and at the end when Sting is standing there and those guys are gone, I jump on Sting. He does one big move to me, puts the Scorpion [Deathlock] on me and we go out the way we started."

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that AEW wasn't too keen on the idea. "I haven't heard back from them since. [They said] 'Ric that's a good idea. We'll call you later on,'" said "The Nature Boy.

Flair admitted that Tony Khan had pleaded with him not to get too involved once he'd learned of his blood clot, and feels there was a missed opportunity

"He asked me once, he asked me ten times, he said, 'Do not cut yourself. Please,'" he laughed. "But it would have blown the roof off the joint, and it would have made me a heel so I had somewhere to go. Because it's just hard to get the people mad at me now."

Recent reports indicate that Flair is not expected to be brought back by AEW, with the parallel energy drink sponsorship also reportedly done with.