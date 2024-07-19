WWE's Finn Balor Explains Refusal To Compromise Integrity For Money & Fame

Finn Balor's journey through WWE's landscape is approaching the decade mark, a tenure characterized by triumphs and tribulations. Throughout this odyssey, Balor has maintained unwavering loyalty and integrity inside the ring and out.

The hosts of the "What's the Story" podcast brought up the fact that many American performers seem to be self-absorbed, with certain veterans doing nothing but bashing the current generation. Balor offered a nuanced perspective on his ethos, challenging the conventional wisdom of the industry.

"I'm very aware that to make money in America, in this capitalist society, actually globally, is you have to say things that are controversial, so people react to it," Balor said. "I know that if I was to say controversial things that I would be more successful, I would be more popular, I would have more followers, I would have more money, I would have more fame. But I'm not willing to sacrifice my dignity and my integrity to talk s*** about people."

Expanding on this stance, Balor further discussed his beliefs, and why he abstains from talking negatively.

"Why would I talk s*** about people? It's just talking about negative things ... it's not gonna benefit me personally in any way," Balor wondered. "I'd rather just not mention them, that's shade enough as is. When I retire, if I ever do interviews after that, I won't be coming on and saying, 'Haha, that lad's s***,' or 'Haha, that lad can't do this.'"

Balor continues to thrive a decade into his WWE career as a pivotal member of The Judgment Day faction and co-holder of the tag team championships alongside JD McDonagh.

