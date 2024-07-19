Mandy Rose Says Speaking Out In WWE Was Like 'Wasting Breath'

Mercedes Mone recently revealed in an interview that she has full creative control over her character in AEW which has allowed her to collect multiple championships in the company. The comments have led former WWE star Mandy Rose to comment on her early success while also sharing the difficulty of speaking out and earning creative freedom in WWE.

Speaking on her "Power Alphas" podcast, Rose explained how Mone always sought creative control when she was in WWE. She explained how the TBS Champion would often be upset because she was unable to insert her ideas related to her character, and also referred to speaking up in the company as a waste of time.

"Good for her for doing what she did and now she's able to have complete creative control which she was always big with. I remember in WWE, like, if she wasn't happy with something, it was hard for her to be able to speak out about it because certain circumstances and people really weren't going to change it. Then it was useless to even speak out cause you're just wasting your breath. So I think that's cool that she does have all of that creative control."

Rose also mentioned that she hopes the backstage culture surrounding creative control has changed in WWE. She said that ever since leaving WWE, she's been able to be creative in her projects outside of wrestling.

