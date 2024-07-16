Ric Flair Assesses How WWE Stars Have Done Keeping Momentum From Rock's Recent Run

At the beginning of this year, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made his return to WWE television, along with joining the TKO Board of Directors. While the next few months offered some unexpected twists and turns for the wrestler-turned-actor, there's no denying he brought a great deal of momentum to the promotion ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair offered his opinion on whether or not the company has been able to maintain that momentum in Johnson's absence.

"I thought when [Johnson] walked away that it would slow down, but man, they just keep on marching," Flair said. "The talent keep performing at the highest level. Now it's Seth, and Roman, and Cody's doing a hell of a job."

The 16-time world champion also teased that his daughter, Charlotte Flair, will be returning to WWE soon, but stated that he couldn't offer any hints regarding a timetable, as he didn't even know himself. Still, Ric did confirm that Charlotte is making good progress towards a comeback. In addition to those wrestlers, Flair gave shout-outs to both Randy Orton and AJ Styles for the work they've been putting in recently.

Flair then briefly compared WWE's momentum to AEW, whose agreement with Flair recently ended. The retired wrestler pointed to MJF vs. Will Ospreay, set to take place on tomorrow's episode of "AEW Dynamite," as an exciting moment for the company. According to Flair, if that match isn't able to bring in a high rating for the promotion, it's unlikely that anything can.

