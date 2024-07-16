Kevin Nash Assesses CM Punk's Creative Since WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has provided his thoughts on CM Punk's creative direction in WWE since returning last November at Survivor Series, while also giving credit to "The Best in the World" for being entertaining without getting physically engaged. Speaking on his podcast "Kliq This," Nash applauded WWE for using Punk in a major storyline despite his triceps injury, as well as their ability to resist forcing his character onto the audience.

Advertisement

"He hasn't been shoved down our throat, like he just kind of exists, like he continually gets to Drew," Nash explained. "To the point now where Drew like storyline-wise is saddled ... they've done such a good job creatively with us accepting that he's out and that he's hurt that we're like yeah of course you're not going to attack him because he's not cleared ... you've got Punk who has caused all kinds of f*****g s**t, he's got a ton of heat, still super over and he hasn't touched anybody."

Nash also feels like he's watching the development of Phil Brooks as a character on TV more than the persona of Punk, while continuing to credit the former WWE Champion for staying true to his roots by ruffling feathers and touching nerves. Specifically, Nash refers to Punk mentioning Seth Rollins' wife Becky Lynch in a promo as well as their daughter Roux.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.