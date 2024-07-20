Former WWE Star Raquel Diaz On The Magic Of Wrestling, Having To Earn Guerrero Name

Raquel Diaz (real name Shaul Guerrero) began training with WWE's developmental program in 2010, lasting four years with the wrestling promotion until she departed for personal reasons. Guerrero recently appeared on the "Developmentally Speaking" podcast, looking back on her time with WWE and sharing her thoughts on wrestling as the daughter of Eddie and Vickie Guerrero.

Advertisement

"When I was a kid, just like many of us I'm sure, you think you're the ugly duckling and not good enough," Guerrero said. "And then watching what my dad did, he was just so tough and so beyond great. I never thought I could be good enough to even step foot in the ring. But it wasn't until I came into my own and I took my first bump, which was within the FCW developmental ring, that I was like, 'Oh, I get it. I get how addicting it can be. I get the draw and the magic of wrestling.'"

Guerrero knew that there would be a high standard for her in the industry based on who her father was. That made some things tougher for the performer, but Guerrero didn't deny that she experienced benefits in FCW from her father being who he was, compounded by the fact that some of the coaches had known her since she was a baby.

Advertisement

After signing with the company, Guerrero was given a stage name rather than keeping her recognizable surname. The young performer was told at the time that she would have to earn the Guerrero name.

"I guess I assumed I would be Guerrero, because everyone told me I'd be Guerrero," she continued. "They were like, 'No, you gotta earn it.' And I understand that. I truly do, I think just from the Guerrero mentality that I grew up with."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Developmentally Speaking" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.