Backstage Report On The State Of AEW Sister Promotion Ring Of Honor

Changes are reportedly coming to AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. The promotion popularized by the likes of Bryan Danielson and Samoa Joe was acquired by Tony Khan in 2022 after going on hiatus at the end of 2021, and has since been run adjacent to AEW with its titles defended on weekly TV, even with a weekly show on its HonorClub streaming platform and dedicated pay-per-view events throughout the year.

Advertisement

A new report from Fightful Select indicates, however, that there will be more care given to ROH. The upcoming tapings from Arlington, Texas were noted as something to be a "turning point," with the brand getting its own dedicated taped shows. A source reportedly indicated that this should lead to more consistent creative as a result of the show getting consistent treatment as opposed to tapings held at AEW shows.

Mansoor and Mason Madden's recent signing with ROH was pointed to, said to have been brought in specifically for the brand. It was also indicated that champions were going to be more present on ROH shows going forward. The report made note that inquiries were made pertaining to ROH as it relates to AEW's ongoing media right saga, but there wasn't any update on that front. Khan has previously made it known that he wanted to align his brands in coordination with his present relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, wanting to be cautious with discussions with other parties, but the brand has not been mentioned as on the table during current negotiations recently.

Advertisement