Next WWE NXT Women's Championship Challenger Revealed

On last week's episode of "WWE NXT," Ridge Holland informed Thea Hail that he'd secured her a match against Izzi Dame, with the aim of propelling her closer to an NXT Women's Championship match. Hail later capitalized on this opportunity by defeating Dame via submission, subsequently earning herself an imminent title shot.

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez later came face-to-face with Hail on this week's episode of "NXT," stating that the news of Hail being her near-future opponent was "laughable," as she considered the Chase U member to be a "little girl." This remark seemingly struck a nerve in Hail, leading the two to then brawl inside the ring. While Perez attempted to trap Hail in a crossface, Hail countered with a Kimura Lock. Before the physicality could escalate, Holland appeared and pulled Hail out of the submission, allowing Perez to escape with her title in her possession.

Looking ahead, Perez will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Hail at the "NXT" Great American Bash television special, which spans two nights — Tuesday, July 30 and Tuesday, August 6. As of now, the specific night in which this title match will unfold has yet to be revealed. For Hail, this will mark her first televised NXT Women's Championship match since the 2023 Great American Bash event, when she unsuccessfully challenged Tiffany Stratton. For Perez, this will be the sixth televised title defense in her second reign with the title began with a victory over Lyra Valkyria at "NXT" Stand & Deliver.

