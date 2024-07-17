Pat McAfee Discusses 'Code Red' He Dealt With On WWE Raw

"WWE Raw" commentator Pat McAfee had a bit of an emergency during this week's show as he revealed that he had to rush to the bathroom while the show was on the air.

"I [had] a Code Red last night in the middle of the show in Dayton. Commercial break, had to sprint to a bathroom," said McAfee on his "The Pat McAfee Show." "Commercial break, made it back. Bojangles commercial on the other side. I was dripping in sweat, I was sprinting through the arena. It was a 1000 degrees in there."

McAfee said that he has to hydrate a lot because of his intense schedule, and wonders how announcing partner Michael Cole never uses the restroom during any show.

"People tell me to stay hydrated ... you got the show here and travel, and then three hours of 'Raw' and then back here. They say staying hydrated is to keep your energy, so I'm just housing that and I'll have a coffee every once in a while. Michael Cole hasn't peed during a show in 20 years. Is he the most dehydrated fuc**ng human? How do you sit there for three hours [without using the restroom?"

WWE recently tied up with Bojangles to sell collectible cups of four iconic tag teams, which was promoted during this past week's "Raw." McAfee just about returned to his position on the commentary desk after his dash to the restroom and was told in no uncertain terms by Cole not to touch the cups that were placed on the desk.

"As soon as we come back, I'm dripping in sweat and he starts talking about, and I gotta touch these cups and boom (clashes the cups against each other) I Stone Cold 'em. I look at them, these are cool and I put 'em back down and I see they have four cameras set-up to shoot all the cups. I'm like, 'Oh sh*t.'"