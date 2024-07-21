Former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. Details History With John Cena

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has discussed his complex relationship with John Cena, on the back of Cena's retirement.

Prinze Jr., on "Wrestling with Freddie," said that Cena took on the role of being the top guy during the PG era of WWE, which was a role not many others wanted to do.

Advertisement

"It could have been anybody, but nobody else wanted to be a PG Champion. John Cena took that on his shoulders and he made it work and held the company on his shoulder for years — on one shoulder, he didn't even need both," he said. "He was the WWE — for his era and who his target was, than any other major champion they've had at the top, top, top level."

He joked that the only mistake that Cena made in WWE is that he wore jorts, and stated that he should've been a GI Joe character. Prinze Jr. said that Cena wasn't a fan of his when he first joined WWE, with Cena ignoring him the first time they met.

"When I got there, he did not want me there. At all. And I remember the first time I got there, I was super polite, put my hand out to shake his hand, and he walked right past and didn't even acknowledge me. I think somebody said something, 'cause a few minutes later he came up to me and he goes, 'Hey, I'm John,' and he put his hand out and I shook his hand, and I go, 'Hey, I'm Freddie, nice to meet you,' and he goes, 'I guess they let anybody work here,' words to that effect."

Advertisement