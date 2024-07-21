Veteran Dustin Rhodes Praises Two Current AEW Stars

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has applauded the in-ring ability of two AEW stars: AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and AEW International Champion Will Ospreay.

Rhodes, on a recent edition of the "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling" podcast, discussed the match between Strickland Ospreay at the Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view. The veteran star believes that the two stars are on another level compared to the rest.

"Those guys are so good," began Rhodes. "There's not a lot that needs to be taught, except for certain things like timing on something or positioning on something. They're very coach-able and they listen, and they do some amazing stuff and they're unreal for talent. Like, Will Ospreay — they're both on another level."

Strickland and Ospreay are known for their athletic, high-flying moves inside the squared circle, which Rhodes said that he has been amazed by. He stated that he's proud of both of the current AEW champions, especially Swerve, whom Dustin had faced at last year's AEW Worlds End pay-per-view.

"All the years that I've gone through wrestling and seen all the different eras and all the different superstars, these guys bring it to the next level. It's shocking how good and athletic they do. They are very dangerous stuff and they just do a beautiful job of them. I'm proud of them, both of them, especially Swerve," said Rhodes.

The match between Strickland and Ospreay headlined the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where the former defended his AEW World Championship and retained it against the English star. After their match, Strickland revealed that he told Ospreay in the ring that the Englishman is the best in the world and promised that the two would face off again.