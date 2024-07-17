WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Names Favorite NXT Star

From fresh-faced college athletes to road-weary independent stars, the WWE Performance Center has become a well-oiled machine when it comes to teaching the company's style. That's been on display for "WWE NXT" viewers as of late, as the show has become increasingly exciting. One person who's been watching is WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. Speaking on a recent edition of "Kliq This," Nash revealed which Scottish wrestler has captured his attention in WWE's developmental system.

"I like Joe Coffey on 'NXT,'" Nash said. "He's probably my fave of the mates down there. He's a good dude. We did a little spot together in Glasgow — God, years ago — at an indie thing."

Coffey, who is the leader of NXT's Gallus faction, first joined WWE in 2018. The Glasgow native spent four years on "WWE NXT UK" until eventually making his way over to the main NXT branch. In 2020, Coffey was one of several NXT wrestlers suspended by the promotion after allegations of sexual misconduct were made public online, though he returned later that year.

Since August 2022, Gallus has maintained a fairly steady presence on NXT, with Joe's brother Mark and stablemate Wolfgang eventually capturing the brand's tag team championship for nearly half a year. In more recent days, Coffey faced Oba Femi and Wes Lee in a Triple Threat for the WWE NXT North American Championship but failed to capture gold in the match. Additionally, Coffey and his Gallus partners helped The Rock train for his in-ring return at WWE WrestleMania 40 in April.

