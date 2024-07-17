Booker T Highlights Option For CJ Perry After Confirmation Of AEW Departure

CJ Perry, formally Lana in WWE, revealed last week that she is no longer with AEW, and was among several roster cuts made in April. Perry also confirmed that she will continue to pursue her career as a manager in the wrestling business, which has led WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to suggest who Perry should accompany next.

Speaking on "The Hall of Fame," Booker mentioned the rumors surrounding Perry still being interested in returning to WWE, specifically alongside Bobby Lashley as the two were involved in a romance storyline back in 2020. However, the six-time World Champion also suggested that the partnership could help Lashley gain fan interest once again.

"That might be something to reignite Bobby right back into the fold of things that's going on with WWE, Hurt Business doesn't seem to be working out the way I'm sure they would have liked it for it to work out but Lana coming back man, that would be a huge, huge get." Perry's last appearance for AEW was December at Worlds End, when she shockingly betrayed Andrade during his match with Miro, leading the former TNT Champion to pickup the win. Lana last appeared in WWE in May 2021, competing in a tag-team match with Naomi against Dana Brooke, TNA's future Ash by Elegance, and Mandy Rose.

