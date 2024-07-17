WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/16/2024

It was all smiles, sunshines, and roses for "NXT" one week ago, when the WWE's third brand, fresh off of Heatwave and with Joe Hendry in tow, drew one of their strongest ratings of the last month, especially in the 18-49 demographic. But with Hendry not around for this week's episode of "NXT," which also happened to be going against the Major League Baseball All-Star game, would "NXT" be able to hold their momentum?

Advertisement

The answer was not quite. Wrestlenomics reports that "NXT" drew 610K total viewers and 0.20 in 18-49. Both numbers were down from the previous week, as expected given the competition, with total viewership falling 7% from 656K, while 18-49 was down a slightly more 17% from 0.24. Both numbers were down compared to the past four weeks as well, with total viewership sliding a mere 4% from 633K, while 18-49 fell 5% from 0.21.

While Hendry's absence from programming may have been a factor, the All-Star Game will receive most of the blame for "NXT's" small dip. The summertime staple, which aired on Fox, drew a strong 7.44 million viewers and 1.58 in 18-49, easily topping the night on both Network TV and cable.

Advertisement

With no Hendry last night, "NXT" instead relied on other TNA stars in the form of The Rascalz, Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, who teamed with former Rascal Wes Lee to take on Gallus in the show's opening bout, securing a victory in the process. The show was headlined by Oba Femi putting his NXT North American Title on the line against Duke Hudson, with Femi picking up the win for his 8th successful title defense.