WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/9/2024

Following WWE NXT Heatwave on Sunday, this week's "WWE NXT" kicked off a new era as Ethan Page was introduced as the latest champion. Fittingly, the show saw a significant jump in viewership (via Wrestlenomics), with 656,000 people tuning in and a P18-49 rating of 0.24.

Advertisement

That's a notable increase versus ratings from the July 2 "NXT," especially in the key demo. Last week's episode brought in just 542,000 viewers and a 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic, meaning this week's show improved on the overall rating by 21% and the key demo by a whopping 60%.

As for the episode's quarter-hour ratings, the highest overall viewership came at the beginning of the show, with "NXT" recapping and following up on the main event of Heatwave. However, the peak for the 18-49 demo came during the show's second and third quarter-hours, both of which featured a 0.26 rating. This half-hour predominantly featured Lexis King, Tony D'Angelo, Arianna Grace, and Karmen Petrovic.

The show also performed well in terms of retaining viewers, as the low-point for the total audience was 614,000, with a 0.21 18-49 rating. The main event, which featured Page teaming with Shawn Spears against Trick Williams and TNA star Joe Hendry, saw a slight boost in the audience, but failed to reach the same highs as earlier in the episode.

Advertisement

Despite that, the most-viewed clip from Tuesday's show was, by far, Hendry's appearance. The Scottish TNA wrestler has gone somewhat viral in recent weeks due to the release of a song called "I Believe In Joe Hendry." Heatwave ended with a tease regarding another appearance from Hendry, which was paid off on Tuesday's "NXT."