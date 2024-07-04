WWE NXT Ratings Report: July 2, 2024

The July 2 edition of "WWE NXT" saw a massive decline in overall viewership and ratings compared to the previous week.

"WrestleNomics" has reported that the show registered an overall viewership of 542,000 viewers. This represents an 11 percent decline from the June 25 edition of "NXT," which raked in 611,000 viewers. This past week's "NXT" has the lowest overall viewership since the July 4, 2023 edition of the show. WWE's developmental brand saw a sharper decline in the key demographic as they drew a 0.15 rating compared to last week's 0.17 rating, a 17 percent drop. This was the lowest rating since the April 30 edition of the show.

"NXT," which was on a roll in terms of viewership over the last few weeks, had a few weeks ago crossed the 700,000 viewership barrier a few times. This week's show's overall viewership has dropped by 23 percent when comparing the average of the previous four weeks, while the key demographic for the same metric declined by a bigger 32 percent. When comparing the viewership numbers for the same period from last year, the July 2 edition has shown a decline as 657,000 viewers had tuned in for the show last July.

This week's "NXT" was the go-home show for "NXT" Heatwave, which will be held on July 7 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Tuesday's show closed with the contract signing for the "NXT" Championship match between Trick Williams, Ethan Page, Je'Von Evans, and Shawn Spears at Heatwave. The show also saw Lola Vice and Roxanne Perez put the final touches to their feud before their contest on Sunday.

