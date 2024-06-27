WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/25/24

"WWE NXT" has been on a roll as of late when it comes to TV ratings thanks to an influx of new talent, its blossoming relationship with TNA, and the build-up to the upcoming Heatwave event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 7. But could WWE's third brand keep up their run of good form this past Tuesday? The answer, in short, is no.

According to Wrestlenomics, the June 25 "WWE NXT" averaged a total of 611,000 viewers, marking a 16% drop from the 724,000 viewers the June 18 edition of the show garnered. 611,000 viewers makes the June 25 episode the lowest-viewed edition of "NXT" since May 14. As far as the key 18-49 demographic number is concerned, that also took an even steeper drop this week as the show earned a 0.18, a 31% drop from the 0.26 earned the previous week. As far as competition "NXT" faced, the only head-to-head sports programming was the Copa America game between Argentina and Chile on FS1, which ranked at number one on cable, while the build-up for the game ranking second. "NXT" ranked fourth for the night out of all cable programming, falling behind "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" in third.

Fans who tuned in for the entire episode got to see an action-packed night that included Chase U and Sol Ruca becoming the number one contenders to the NXT Tag Team and NXT Women's North American Championships respectively, Tony D'Angelo retain his NXT Heritage Cup over Nathan Frazer, and Shawn Spears pick up a huge win over NXT Champion Trick Williams as Williams will now have to defend his NXT Championship in a four-way match at Heatwave against Spears, Je'Von Evans, and Ethan Page.