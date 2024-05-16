WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/14/2024

Like every other wrestling promotion airing on US TV at the moment, "NXT" has been licking its wounds over the past few weeks when it's come to ratings, thanks to the stiff competition from, what else, the NBA and NHL Playoffs. And while WWE's third brand did weather the storm valiantly last week, things were looking tough again this week, as the show went up against Game 5 of the hotly contested second round series between the New Yorks Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. As expected, the game took its toll.

Wrestlenomics reports that Tuesday's "NXT" drew 567K total viewers, and 0.18 in the ever important 18-49 demographic. Both categories were down from the previous week, with total viewership suffering the most, dropping 14% from 659K. The drop in 18-49 was less steep, falling only 5% from 0.19. The respective declines were reflected in comparison to the four week average, with total viewership down 10% from 627K, while 18-49 was right in line with 0.18.

As for the competition, the Knicks 121-91 victory over the Pacers was a draw, finishing with 4.180 million viewers and a monster 1.38 in 18-49. "NXT" did also go up against the NHL Playoffs as well, including Game 5 of the Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers series, which drew 1.988 million and 0.58, and Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut for the Indiana Fever, which drew 2.117 million and 0.48.

Tuesday's "NXT," which was part of a double taping that included next week's episode, was largely built around qualifying matches for the NXT Women's North American Championship ladder match, with Sol Ruca and Lash Legend winning their qualifying matches. The show was headlined by Tony D'Angelo facing Charlie Dempsey for the NXT Heritage Cup, with D'Angelo ultimately winning in five rounds to capture the trophy.