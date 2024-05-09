WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/7/2024

It's been a rough go for wrestling ratings since the NBA and NHL Playoffs started in mid-April, and no show arguably felt the effects more than last week's episode of "NXT." Despite airing Night Two of their "Spring Breakin" event, "NXT" drew its lowest numbers in almost a year, signaling a potentially bleak next month as the playoffs rolled on.

Fortunately, it appears last week may have been a mirage. Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that Tuesday's "NXT" drew 659K total viewers, and 0.19 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Both categories were way up from Night Two of "Spring Breakin," with total viewership increasing 17% from 564K, while 18-49 was up a strong 36% from 0.14, essentially bringing "NXT" back to its normal levels.

The numbers were more impressive given that "NXT" once again faced competition from the NBA and NHL, going against Game 1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics series, and Game 2 between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers. Both games put up monster numbers, with Cavs-Celtics drawing 2.946 million and 0.97, while Hurricanes-Rangers drew 1.930 million and 0.63. As a result of those games, as well as other NBA and NHL Playoff coverage, "NXT" would finish 12th on the night in 18-49.

Coming off "Spring Breakin," this week's "NXT" reset the table, featuring Wes Lee's in-ring return with a victory over Josh Briggs, and several main roster stars in action. This included Shayna Baszler and Michin, who defeated Karmen Petrovic and Arianna Grace in singles action, and Chelsea Green, who unsuccessfully challenged NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez in the main event.