WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/18/2024

"WWE NXT" has been building a lot of momentum over the past few weeks thanks to the Battleground Premium Live Event, a blossoming relationship with TNA, and the arrival of former AEW star Ethan Page, and WWE's third brand looked to continue that run of good form going into the June 18 show. However, did this week's ratings reflect that?

Advertisement

According to Wrestlenomics, the June 18 "NXT" averaged a total of 724,000 viewers, marking a marginal 1% increase on the 718,000 viewers the June 11 edition of the show averaged. However, it was the key 18-49 demographic where "NXT" excelled this week, as the June 18 episode earned a 0.26, the highest since the November 7, 2023 episode, and an 18% increase on the 0.22 from the previous week. The 0.26 number led to "NXT" ranking at number one for all cable shows watched on June 18, and number six for all prime time shows, with the NHL Stanley Cup play-off leading the way with 4,150,000 viewers and a 1.13 number.

The show started out with a 25-man battle royal to determine the number one contender to Trick Williams' NXT Championship, which saw the "NXT" debuts of TNA stars Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry. This match was the most viewed portion of the show, with the conclusion of the match peaking at 807,000 viewers as Je'Von Evans became the next challenger to the NXT Championship. Viewership would dip as the first hour went on, but went back up to 782,000 viewers at the top of the second hour, before eventually declining to a total of 670,000 viewers by the end of the second hour. However, there was a slight increase in the five-minute overrun, meaning that the show finished with a total of 721,000 viewers.

Advertisement