WWE NXT Ratings Report 11/7/2023

It was a big day for "WWE NXT" yesterday, and not just because the show aired in its usual Tuesday timeslot. Just hours before, WWE announced that "NXT" would be moving to a new home in 2024, agreeing to a five-year deal to air on The CW Network. And whether by coincidence or by osmosis, the momentum from that deal seemed to carry over into the show.

Wrestlenomics reports that Tuesday's "NXT" drew 794,000 total viewers and a 0.26 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Both numbers are a significant step up from last week's episode, with total viewers increasing 18% from last week's 670K, while 18-49 was up a whopping 29% from last week's 0.20.

With the World Series wrapped up and no NBA games on the schedule, "NXT" became the first wrestling show in a matter of weeks to not go up against sports competition. Regardless, the number should be seen in the company as a great sign, as the episode featured only a smattering of main roster stars, in contrast to previously high-rated episodes that featured big names like Becky Lynch and Dominik Mysterio.

The show began strong with 793,000 total viewers and a 0.24 for Akira Tozawa vs. Noam Dar, and would stay around that realm for the rest of the first hour, peaking in all categories at QH5, when 833,000 total viewers and a 0.29 in 18-49 watched Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner. If there is any negative from the numbers, it's that they dipped toward the end, with the Dijak vs. Tyler Bate main event drawing a low 719,000 viewers and a 0.25 in 18-49. The overrun, featuring an angle between Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Lexis King, would salvage the number, drawing 791,000 and a 0.27.