WWE NXT Ratings Report 10/31/2023

It's been a hard few days for wrestling ratings. Despite a headlining match with MJF defending the AEW world title against Kenny Omega, "AEW Collision" had their lowest-rated episode in weeks on Saturday night thanks to the World Series and college football, while "WWE Raw" drew their lowest number in weeks, thanks to head to head competition from the World Series and NFL football. Unfortunately, "WWE NXT" was unable to reverse the trend.

Wrestlenomics reports that Tuesday's episode, Night Two of "Halloween Havoc," drew 674,000 viewers and a 0.20 in the coveted 18-49 demo. Both numbers were down from the first half of "Halloween Havoc" last week, with total viewers dropping 14% from 787K viewers, while 18-49 dropped from 3% from last week's 21%. All told, the numbers represent "NXT's" lowest total viewership and 18-49 rating since September 26.

Like "Collision" and "Raw," "NXT" faced some stiff sports competition. The World Series once again played a part, with Game 4 between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks drawing 8.5 million total viewers. "NXT" also had to deal with the NBA, with the New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game on TNT drawing 1.3 million viewers. While it's unclear how much effect it had, "NXT" airing on Halloween night may have also contributed to the lower number.

"Halloween Havoc" Night 2 saw Ilja Dragunov defend his "NXT" Championship, once again defeating Carmelo Hayes after Hayes was distracted by Trick Williams. The show also saw Lola Vice defeat Kelani Jordan to win the "NXT" Women's Breakout tournament and Dominik Mysterio defeat Nathan Frazier to retain the "NXT" North American Championship, before being attacked by a returning Wes Lee.