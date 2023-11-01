WWE Raw Ratings Report 10/30/23

Separately, football and baseball have proven to be formidable foes for professional wrestling. Combined together, however, is when they are perhaps at their most deadly. "AEW Collision" found that out the hard way this past Saturday, when the World Series and college football helped lead to a decline from the previous week. Now, "WWE Raw" has become the latest wrestling program to feel baseball and football's wrath.

Wrestlenomics reports that last night's edition of "Raw" drew 1.390 million total viewers and a 0.43 in the key 18-49 demo. Both numbers were down from last week, with total viewers declining 6% while the 18-49 demo was down 5%. The total viewership number is the lowest "Raw" has had since September 18, during the first few weeks of "Monday Night Football."

The NFL's Monday night game would have a huge effect on "Raw" last night, with the Las Vegas Raiders-Detroit Lions game drawing 15.2 million total viewers between its ESPN and ABC broadcasts. Compounding the issues was Game 3 of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers, with the Rangers securing a 3-1 victory to take a 2-1 series lead drawing 8.1 million viewers on Fox.

Last night's "Raw" was headlined by Damian Priest battling Sami Zayn in the main event, with Priest winning by disqualification following interference from Jey Uso, as well as Priest's stable, The Judgment Day, which would prompt Cody Rhodes to make the save. The show, which served as the final "Raw" before WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday in Saudi Arabia, also featured Seth Rollins defeating JD McDonaugh, a video package hyping Drew McIntyre prior to his match at Crown Jewel with Rollins, and a Trick or Street Fight between Natalya and Chelsea Green.